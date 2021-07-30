Two SHOs suspended for not registering house robbery FIR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Two police officers were suspended on Friday for not registering a first information report of a house robbery in West Zone of the megalopolis.

According to a spokesman of the Karachi Police, Station House Officers of Police Stations Peerabad and Paposh were suspended for not registering a case of robbery at a citizen's house in West Zone.

The SHOs of both the police stations did not registered the FIR over jurisdictions issue.

Upon receiving the complaint, SSP Central and SSP West took immediate action and issued suspension orders of SHO Peerabad Jamal and SHO Paposh Haseeb. Show cause notices were also issued to both officers.