UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Students Killed In Road Accident In Bannu

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 12:09 PM

Two students killed in road accident in Bannu

Two students of a family were killed and one injured in traffic accident due to overspending in the jurisdiction of Police Station Mandan here on Monday

Bannu , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Two students of a family were killed and one injured in traffic accident due to overspending in the jurisdiction of Police Station Mandan here on Monday.

Police said that two students of the same family died on spot in a collision between rickshaw and a motorcycle.

Rescue teams have shifted dead and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu.

Both dead students were identified as Zainuddin and Mirajuddin residents of Baidli village Mandan.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Bannu Police Station Died Traffic Same Family

Recent Stories

PTI’s supports continue protest against PML-N, S ..

3 minutes ago

Sports is the only medium to bring people together ..

11 minutes ago

Corruption thwarts attempts to build a better worl ..

16 minutes ago

Dua Mangi reveals more details about her kidnapper ..

26 minutes ago

Normandy Four Summit in Paris Expected to Last Alm ..

21 minutes ago

TV cable employee found dead in office

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.