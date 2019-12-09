Two students killed in road accident in Bannu

Two students of a family were killed and one injured in traffic accident due to overspending in the jurisdiction of Police Station Mandan here on Monday

Bannu , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Two students of a family were killed and one injured in traffic accident due to overspending in the jurisdiction of Police Station Mandan here on Monday.

Police said that two students of the same family died on spot in a collision between rickshaw and a motorcycle.

Rescue teams have shifted dead and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu.

Both dead students were identified as Zainuddin and Mirajuddin residents of Baidli village Mandan.