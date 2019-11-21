Two students represent Pakistan at UNCRC  

(@fidahassanain)

Sameer Haider and Nawal Haider took part in convention that was held by UNHCR

Geneva: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) The act what can be inspiring for many others, two Pakistani students Sameer Haider and Nawal Haider participated in the 30th anniversary of Convention of UNCRC.

According to the details, two students namely Sameer Haider and Nawal Haider did speech at the international forum that held in Geneva, Switzerland. Both the students represented Pakistan at 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). Sameer Haider studies at Trust school while Nawal Haider studies at TNS Beacon house in Lahore. Sameer Haider was a panelist in the conference while Nawal Haider spoke on the need of the children’s rights during its closing ceremony.

Child rights organization “Search For Justice- CAN Pakistan” organized the Pakistani delegate, which was also invited by the Pakistani mission in Geneva and met with Ambassador Tahir Hussain Andrabi and Second Secretary Junaid Suleman.

The CRC30 conference discussed the last 30 years of the CRC and new commitments for children’s rights in the future.

Hundreds of participants of the conference included children, children’s rights organizations and professionals, United Nations staff, government representatives and members of embassies in Geneva, members of the Committee on the Rights of the Child, students and professors and other civil society organizations.