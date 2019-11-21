UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Students Represent Pakistan At UNCRC

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:12 PM

Two students represent Pakistan at UNCRC  

Sameer Haider and Nawal Haider took part in convention that was held by UNHCR

Geneva: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) The act what can be inspiring for many others, two Pakistani students Sameer Haider and Nawal Haider participated in the 30th anniversary of Convention of UNCRC.

According to the details, two students namely Sameer Haider and Nawal Haider did speech at the international forum that held in Geneva, Switzerland. Both the students represented Pakistan at 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). Sameer Haider studies at Trust school while Nawal Haider studies at TNS Beacon house in Lahore. Sameer Haider was a panelist in the conference while Nawal Haider spoke on the need of the children’s rights during its closing ceremony.

Child rights organization “Search For Justice- CAN Pakistan” organized the Pakistani delegate, which was also invited by the Pakistani mission in Geneva and met with Ambassador Tahir Hussain Andrabi and Second Secretary Junaid Suleman.

The CRC30 conference discussed the last 30 years of the CRC and new commitments for children’s rights in the future.

Hundreds of participants of the conference included children, children’s rights organizations and professionals, United Nations staff, government representatives and members of embassies in Geneva, members of the Committee on the Rights of the Child, students and professors and other civil society organizations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore United Nations Civil Society Geneva Switzerland Costa Rican Colon Government

Recent Stories

Northern v Southern Punjab ends in a draw

3 minutes ago

Local markets witness fall in Gold price

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) elect ..

35 minutes ago

Three navy ships held by Russia return to Ukraine ..

33 minutes ago

PKF names five-member selection committee for Kaba ..

33 minutes ago

Two bike lifters held; 11 bikes recovered

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.