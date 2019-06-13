Two terror suspects held, explosives recovered in Toba Tek Sindh

Two suspected terrorists were held by the team of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) near residential compound of Chinese engineers here Thursday and recovered huge quantity of explosives, weapons and hand grenades from their possession

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Two suspected terrorists were held by the team of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) near residential compound of Chinese engineers here Thursday and recovered huge quantity of explosives, weapons and hand grenades from their possession.

According to CTD, the accused were arrested near officers colony canal road on Jhang-Toba Tek Sing road where Chinese engineers working on road projects were temporarily staying.

The accused who were identified as Muhammad Abdullah s/o Allah Dita r/o district Pakpatan and Khalid Khan s/o Fatah Khan r/o Multan, were belonged to banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The samples of explosives were sent to laboratory for analysis after diffusing it by the bomb disposal squad.

