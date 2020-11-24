UrduPoint.com
Two Terrorists Killed In An Encounter With Security Forces, Says DG ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:53 AM

Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces, says DG ISPR

The military media wing says that terrorist commanders Zubair and Aziz-ur-Rehman alias Fida involved in terrorist activities in Bajaur and Karachi were killed.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2020) Two terrorist commanders were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bajaur District, the DG ISPR said on Tuesday.

The military media wing said that a major terrorist network was neutralized when security forces conducted intelligence-based operation on a hideout near village Tangi, Bajaur District.

During close encounter, terrorist commanders Zubair and Aziz-ur-Rehman alias Fida were killed. These terrorists were involved in terrorist activities in Bajaur and Karachi.

They were involved in a number of terrorist incidents against law enforcement agencies, government officials and innocent civilians.

The network was coordinating terrorist activities in various areas of Pakistan and receiving direct orders from their RAW sponsored leadership from across the border.

