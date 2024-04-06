Two Terrorists Killed In Panjgur IBO
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The security forces have killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Panjgur District of Balochistan.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, on the night of April 5-6, the security forces had conducted the IBO on reported presence of terrorists.
Among the killed two terrorists, one was identified as Asad alias Hasrat who were killed after an intense exchange of fire during the conduct of operation, whereas a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians in the area.
"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.
