Two Thieves Arrested During Attempt Of Robbery In Lachi Bazaar Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Two thieves arrested during attempt of robbery in Lachi Bazaar area

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) ::Kohat Lachi Police have arrested two thieves who robbed shops in the darkness and recovered stolen goods including cash, mobile sets and other valuables, an official of the Kohat Police told media men here on Sunday.

He said the Police have a checkpoint to nib the culprits involved in the theft cases and snatching during the darkness on gun point from different people besides the alleged accused have broken the locks of Khyber Gul's shop in Lachi bazaars at the night and looted cash and other belongings.

Talking stern notice of the various incidents, DPO KOhat Muhammad Suelman had formed a detective team to arrest the alleged accused involved in theft cases.

A police team led by SHO Lachi Police Station Tariq Mahmood traced the culprits with the help of ground intelligence. The suspects involved in the theft were apprehended during raids at various places.

In the preliminary investigation, the accused identified as Muhammad Jawad and Zeeshan Ahmad, residents of Lachi Payan, have confessed to being involved in the theft.

The arrested accused have been handed over to the investigation team after obtaining physical remand from the local court. More important revelations are expected from the arrested suspects during the interrogation.

