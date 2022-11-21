UrduPoint.com

Two Women Drug Peddlers Held, Drugs Recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Two alleged women drug peddlers were arrested from Orangi Town and drugs were recovered from their possession.

According to spokesman for district West Police on Monday said the police arrested accused identified as Rasheeda and Fatima who were selling drugs outside their home near Noorani Park, Baloch Goth.

Orangi Town police station's female staff raided the spot and arrested both the accused. The police recovered 1.305kg hashish from their possession.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

