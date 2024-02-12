Two Women Elected In KP Elections
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 11:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Two independent female candidates have emerged victorious in the recent elections, securing general seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Suraya Bibi, contesting on PK-1 provincial assembly seat, clinched victory with an impressive margin, securing 18,914 votes.
Her closest competitor, a candidate from JUI-F, trailed behind with 10,533 votes.
Similarly, Shandana Gulzar Khan made waves by securing a landslide victory on the National Assembly seat NA-30, garnering a remarkable 78,971 votes.
Her nearest rival, representing JUI-F, managed to secure only 20,950 votes.
