FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his former wife and mother-in-law in Peoples Colony police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Faisal Iqbal of Muhammadabad Sitiana Road exchanged harsh words withhis former wife Sehar Fareed and later gunned down Sehar and her mother Farzana (57).

The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to a mortuary for postmortem.