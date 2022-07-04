Two youths drown in Chenab, two others rescued

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Two youngsters drowned in Chenab river and two others were rescued as they went into deep waters while swimming at Mouchiwala Patan near Rohilanwali, rescuers said on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122 officials, 22-year old Shahzad s/o Rana Gamu, 18-year old Imran s/o Rana Akram were swimming in the river Chenab along with their friends Muhammad Mubashir (18) s/o Rana Allah Din and Shafiq (18) s/o Rana Subedaar residents of Mouza Tath Ghalu Tehsil Shujabad district Multan.

All of a sudden, they all slipped into deep waters and drowned where depth was approximately 20 feet.

After receiving information through emergency helpline, the Rescue 1122 divers reached the spot and launched a search operation in the river. They rescued two youngsters Mubashir and Shafiq, however, remaining two were found dead.

Those rescued were shifted to Rural Health Centre Rohilanwali where condition of one of them was stated to be critical.