UAF arranges Besakhi Mela

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad arranged Besakhi Mela “Wheat Harvesting Festival” to highlight the culture of wheat harvesting and apprising the farming community with latest tends of harvesting.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the Mela sponsored by Senior Tutor Office and Directorate of Farms, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Speaking on the inaugural ceremony, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that adaptation of modern trends was prerequisite to make agriculture a profitable business. He said that use of latest technologies would help in improving economic condition of the farming community as well as meet the wheat requirement for the growing population.

He said that last year, 35,000 UAF students in collaboration with Agriculture Department Punjab visited various villages across the province to make the farmers aware of modern trends in wheat sowing.

He said that the UAF in collaboration with Washington State University was also working on high-yielding wheat varieties that would boost up average production and help in ensuring food security.

He said, "The Besakhi Mela brings a message of happiness to the farmers due to which the UAF arranged it to provide a platform for the farming community for entertainment and share of their expertise."

Progressive farmers Sarwat Malik, Imran Nasir, Dean Faculty of Food Science Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director Farm Shahid Ibn-e-Zameer, Director General (DG) NIFSAT Dr. Imran Pasha, Director Student Affairs Dr Nadeem Abbas, Dr. Muhammad Kashif, Dr Umer Gull and others were also present on the occasion.