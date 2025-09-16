Open Menu

UAF Produces 20 More PhDs

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad has produced more 20 PhDs, raising the UAF PhD club to 2,542 so far.

A spokesman for the university said here on Tuesday that among those who have passed their final examinations for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy included Binish Sarwar Khan D/O Rana Muhammad Sarwar, Zain Ul Abedin S/O Munir Hussain, Abdullah Salik S/o Asif Shakoor from National Institute of food Science and Technology; Muhammad Nisar Anjum S/O Muhammad Abbas from Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Shehla Riaz D/O Muhammad Riaz from the Department of Plant Pathology, Imran Shauket S/O Shauket Ali Ather from Department of Structure and Environmental Engineering, Hafiza Iqra Almas D/O Almas Majeed Chattah from Department of Botany, Muhammad Umair Gulzar S/O Gulzar Ahmad from Department of Entomology, Tahira Naseem D/O Muhammad Ashraf from Institute of Horticultural Sciences, Asim Sultan S/O Sultan Ahmad from Department of Pathology, Zaema Yasin D/O Muhammad Yasin from NIFSAT, Fayyaz Ahmed S/O Zulfiqar Ali from Department of Botany, Arbaz Hassan S/O Waseem Ahmad from Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics, Amna Arshad D/O Dr.

Muhammad Arshad Gill from Department of Plant Pathology, Muhammad Naveed S/O Muhammad Ayoub from Department of Zoology, Wildlife and Fisheries; Muhammad Sajjad S/O Muhammad Tariq from Department of Agronomy, Muhammad Atif Ali S/O Ghulam Ali from Department of Zoology, Wildlife and Fisheries, Anum Javaid D/O Muhammad Javaid from Department of Botany, Mina Jamil D/O Jamil Ahmad from Department of Zoology, Wildlife and Fisheries, and Muhammad Usman S/O Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Fayyaz from NIFSAT.

He said that the prestigious world universities system ‘QS ranking’ declared the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) as 34th best varsity across the globe in the subject of Agriculture and Forestry. It is the oldest agricultural institution of the sub-continent, providing quality education and research work since 1906, he added.

