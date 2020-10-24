UAF to boost up outreach activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will gear up its outreach activities to address the problems of farming community at their doorstep and increase per acre yield.

This was stated by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Deans Committee while chairing a meeting at UAF here on Saturday.

He said that the majority of our population was associated with agriculture sector, adding that poverty and hunger alleviation was also directly linked with this sector. He said that nexus of agriculture experts, researchers, farmers and industry was prerequisite to improve the situation at national level.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad directed the meeting to ensure the academic activities keeping the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19in view.

"We are getting benefit from the online scheme of studies but it is not a complete alternative of physical classroom. All possible tools are being ensured in the online education for the students", he added. He also directed the meeting to ensure transparency and state-of-the-art mechanism for admission process.

He said that it was our responsibility to play our due role in development and progress of the country.