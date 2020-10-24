UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF To Boost Up Outreach Activities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

UAF to boost up outreach activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will gear up its outreach activities to address the problems of farming community at their doorstep and increase per acre yield.

This was stated by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Deans Committee while chairing a meeting at UAF here on Saturday.

He said that the majority of our population was associated with agriculture sector, adding that poverty and hunger alleviation was also directly linked with this sector.   He said that nexus of agriculture experts, researchers, farmers and industry was prerequisite to improve the situation at national level.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad directed the meeting to ensure the academic activities keeping the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19in view.

"We are getting benefit from the online scheme of studies but it is not a complete alternative of physical classroom. All possible tools are being ensured in the online education for the students", he added. He also directed the meeting to ensure transparency and state-of-the-art mechanism for admission process.

He said that it was our responsibility to play our due role in development and progress of the country.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Progress All From Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

1 hour ago

UAE Participated in Indian Ocean-wide Tsunami Exer ..

1 hour ago

UAE presents government strategy and innovation at ..

2 hours ago

FNC, AIPU call coordinating Arab parliamentary eff ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber awards winners of 2nd edition of ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.