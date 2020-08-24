UAF to enhance its research portfolio: Dr Ashraf

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will enhance its research portfolio with the help of international donors to address problems of the farming community, industry and general public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will enhance its research portfolio with the help of international donors to address problems of the farming community, industry and general public.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while addressing the meeting of deans and directors on Monday.

He said that the university was making all out efforts to address the problems of the farming community and the agriculture sector. He urged the scientists to come up with tangible research works to combat the challenges.

He said that the UAF was mapping out a comprehensive plan to reopen the classrooms as per SOPs for students in the phases as hybrid system. Initially the classrooms would be opened for research work and higher semesters whereas the rest of students will continue their students online.

He praised the works of teaching faculty to ensure academic activities in corona pandemic as the university adopted all tools of the distance education to continue the journey of knowledge and research work.