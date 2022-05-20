UAF VC urges scientists for tangible research to address agriculture challenges

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged the scientists for solution-based tangible research efforts to address challenges of agriculture sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged the scientists for solution-based tangible research efforts to address challenges of agriculture sector.

He was chairing a meeting of Graduate Studies Research Board (GSRB) here on Friday. He said that agriculture sector was facing a number of problems including low productivity, traditional way of farming, climate changes, decreasing water resources, marketing issues and others. Therefore, the scientists should hunt research funding for agricultural uplift.

He directed the faculty members to widely disseminate key messages from each thesis for general public, farming community and industry. "Only sustainable agriculture would pave way to address issues and alleviate poverty", he added.

He told the meeting that UAF was strengthening its connections with agriculture experts and scientists across the globe for uplift of agriculture.

He said that research work should be carried out keeping the problems of the farmers in view in order to enhance yield and make agriculture a profitable sector.

He said that in line with the modern requirements, new degree programs would be introduced to produce trained manpower as per world standards.

The board approved recommendations of initiating new degree programs including MS food Technology (Evening), MS Human Nutrition and Dietetics (Evening) MS Textile Technology and Ph.D (Energy System).

The Academic Council also okayed to submit the recommendations of launching BS and Masters dual degree programs (Plant Protection) between the University of Agriculture and Guizhou University China, before the Academic Council.