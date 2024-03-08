Open Menu

UAJK, NAP Sign MoU To Promote Cultural Preservation, Academic Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 06:07 PM

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) and the National Archives of Pakistan (NAP) Cabinet Division, Islamabad have inked a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), solidifying a partnership aimed at enhancing educational opportunities and preserving Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, said a press release

Under the agreement, a Front Desk of the NAP will be established at UAJK, serving as a vital hub for students, faculty and researchers alike. The MoU, signed by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and Director General of the National Archives of Pakistan, Muhammad Din Chakrani, outlines key initiatives to foster collaboration between the two institutions.

As per the MoU, the UAJK will provide technical assistance for setting up an archival lab and archives within its campus. Furthermore, NAP will furnish UAJK with rare historical documents for exhibition purposes and assist in preserving the university's invaluable archival collection.

The formal signing ceremony took place during a visit by a three-member delegation from NAP, led by Director General Mr. Muhammad Din Chakrani. The delegation engaged in productive discussions with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, during which they elaborated on the objectives and services of the proposed Front Desk.

Expressing his appreciation for the NAP's commitment to preserving Pakistan's history and culture, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi highlighted the significance of this collaboration for the academic community. He emphasized UAJK's dedication to facilitating NAP's endeavours and providing essential infrastructure for the establishment of the Front Desk.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi underscored the invaluable resource that NAP archives represent for students, particularly those in the social sciences, emphasizing the importance of primary research in academic pursuits.

The signing ceremony was attended by members of the UAJK faculty and administration, including Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Registrar, Prof. Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Chief Librarian, Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadir, Dean of Social Sciences and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Syeda Siddiqa Firdous and Public Relations Officer Mubashar Naqvi.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the efforts to enrich educational experiences and preserve Pakistan's cultural heritage for future generations. The National Archives of Pakistan, as a custodian of the nation's historical legacy, remains committed to fostering partnerships that promote scholarly inquiry and public engagement.

