UET extends date of scholarships for flood affected students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar has extended the date of application for USAID-funded need based scholarships for flood affected students till April 30.

A notification of the university issued here said that the affected students from recent floods selected areas enrolled in 5th and 6th semester in selected undergraduates' discipline could not submit their application till April 3.

It advised the interested students to visit the university website: www.uetpeshawar.edu.pk and online portal https://usaidmnbsp-fas.hec.gov.pk/ for further details and filling of scholarship application respectively.