UET to help SIDB in preparation constructions of commercial building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim, the Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Monday inked an agreement with University of Engineering and Technology (UET) to make its assets secure and protected.

Under the agreement, UET would help SIDB in preparation of PC-1 for construction of commercial plaza at 74 marlas piece of land, financial feasibility study and structure and tender documents.

The agreement was signed by Managing Director SIDB Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Director SIDB Dr Qaiser Ali and Pro VC UET. The CM's aide Abudl Karim was also present on the occasion.