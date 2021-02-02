UrduPoint.com
UK Delegation Visits Kot Diji Fort

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:50 PM

UK delegation visits Kot Diji fort

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :A UK delegation visited Kot Diji Fort in Khairpur on Monday evening, led by deputy high commissioner, Mike Nithavrianakis.

The deputy high commissioner said he had never seen such a fort before and felt proud to visit this historical place.

He said the United Kingdom is ready to assist the Sindh government in promotion of tourism and culture through such archaeological sites.

The district adminstration Khairpur presented Ajrak and Topi to the delegation.

