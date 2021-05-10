UrduPoint.com
UK Military Chief Calls On Army Chief Bajwa, Discuss Afghan Peace Process

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:29 PM

UK military chief calls on Army Chief Bajwa, discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2021) UK Chief of Defense Staff General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation particularly current developments in Afghan Peace Process.

Measures to further enhance bilateral and defense cooperation were also discussed in the meeting.

The Army Chief offered his condolences on the sad demise of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and said that the world has lost a highly respected friend.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the UK. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

