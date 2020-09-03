UK to provide 8billion for uplift of KP rural areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The United Kingdom was considering to provide eight billion Pounds for launching the uplift projects of rural areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy British High Commissioner in Pakistan Alison Blackburne said on Thursday.

Talking to Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Alison said the six years projects relating to health, education and nutrition for kids projects would be completed in three phases of two years each.

The uplift of terrorism affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was continuing on priority.

The minister lauded the cooperation of United Kingdom for supporting Pakistan.

Both discussed Pak-UK relations and possibilities of enhancing cooperation in different departments, said a press release.

Minister said that the current government was concentrating on the social development of terrorism hit areas. Erstwhile Fata areas were neglected for a long time.

Religious ministry was also playing its role for the uplift of minority community.

Scholarships were being conferred to minority students besides providing financial assistance to deserving members of minority community.

A member of Hindu community has been appointed as chairman of National Commission for Minorities (NCM).

The minister lauded British High Commission's support in social development of erstwhile Fata.