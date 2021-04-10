Ulema assure observing SOPs in Ramazan

Ulema from different schools of thought on Saturday assured authorities concerned of observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) at mosques to control the pandemic during upcoming month of Ramzan

Following this, a peace meeting was arranged here with Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in the chair. Speaking on the occasion, DC said current phase of the disease had proved more fatal than the past.

He asked prayer leaders along with worshipers to abide by rules being stipulated to control the pandemic at their surrounding.

He said Namaz should be offered at open floor and prayer leaders teach people about intensity of the situation through their daily sermons and preaching.

He said the district administration had evolved special plan to control inflation. He said profiteers would be dealt with iron hands in the fasting month.

Meanwhile, DPO Muzaffargarh Muhammed Hassan Iqbal said to religious scholars that foolproof security arrangements were being made during upcoming holy month.

Addressing to the meeting convened here, he assured of implementing SOPs concerned at all levels.