Ulema vow ensuring harmony during Muharram-ul-Harram

(@FahadShabbir)

Ulema of various schools of thought Wednesday vowed maintaining coordination among different religious sects to ensure peace and harmony during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Ulema of various schools of thought Wednesday vowed maintaining coordination among different religious sects to ensure peace and harmony during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram.

A joint declaration issued by the representatives of all religious sects demanded complete ban on the usage of loudspeaker except 'Azan' and 'Juma Sermon'.

The declaration outrightly rejected terrorism; extremism and sectarian violence at the name of islam in the country and asked leadership of all religious sects to disassociate themselves from all elements accomplice in the menaces of sectarian violence, terrorism and extremism.

The declaration asked scholars, orators or clerics to avoid using sacrilegious remarks for prophets, family and wives of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), caliphs, Imams and about Imam Mahdi and any religious sect; must not support or endorse any blasphemer, said a press release.

Any Islamic sect should not be declared 'infidel' and any Muslim or non-Muslim should not be pronounced 'worthy to be killed' and people of Pakistan and believers of all religious sects will live their lives as per rights defined in the Constitution of Pakistan without making mess in the lives of others.

There should be complete ban on publication of violent religious content, hateful-speeches, outrageous literature, books based on hateful content, CDs, websites carrying seditious content.

Similarly there should be complete ban on hurting and outrageous slogans and no sacrilegious remarks will be made about Imams, Mujtahids and Islamic Jurisprudents.

Joint religious congregations will be held at public level to demonstrate the message of solidarity within all religious sects.

The declaration asked the government to ensure protection to sacred and worship places of the minorities living in Pakistan; government should handle strictly all the elements accomplice in posing threats to the minorities and worship places of the minorities and their properties in the country.

Proper coordination should be maintained between law enforcement agencies and local administration to ensure protection of processions and Majalis during the Ashura days.

In case of any emergency, members of peace committees will reach at the place on priority and kept the public in control by restricting them to any volatile situation.

Leading scholars and clerics of different religious sects including Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Allama Ziaullah Shah Bughari, Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem, Pir Asadullah Farooq, Allama Tahirul Hasssan, Allama Zakirur Rehman, Allama Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Qari Javed Akhtar, Hafiz Asad Nadeem, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Mufti Ziaulhaq Naqshbandi and Qari Hanif Bhatti attended the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi.