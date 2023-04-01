Umrah pilgrims must avoid carrying large amount of money, jewelry

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has advised Umrah pilgrims to avoid carrying large amounts of money and jewellery while performing rituals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ):Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has advised Umrah pilgrims to avoid carrying large amounts of money and jewellery while performing rituals.

The pilgrims who come to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah should not be carrying more than SR 60,000, in addition, to avoid holding gold bullion, as well as precious stones and metals in general.

The Ministry has also warned the pilgrims against exposing themselves to financial fraud, calling them to download the bank apps from official sources, Saudi Gazette reported.

The pilgrims must not disclose their bank card information, not transfer money to unknown sources, and should check the reliability of the electronic links before paying.

It has also called for the importance of pilgrims ignoring unknown links and messages.

The Ministry said that in the event of exposure to financial fraud or suspicion of fraud, the pilgrims must inform the bank and the competent authorities.