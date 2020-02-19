UN Chief leaves Pakistan after four-day official visit

(@fidahassanain)

Antonio Guterres says that he enjoyed the rich history and vibrant culture of Lahore city during his four-day official visit of Pakistan.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has departed Pakistan after a four-day visit to the country.

Munir Akram—Pakistan’s permanent representative at the United Nations, was present there at the airport to see him off.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres visited International Conference on 40 years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan during his four-day official visit. He also visited Kartarpur, Badshahi mosque, Lahore fort and other historical places in Lahore.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “I concluded my visit to Pakistan after enjoying the rich history and vibrant culture of Lahore - from the Lahore Fort, a @UNESCO World Heritage Site, to the majestic Badshahi mosque.

Thank you to the people of Pakistan for a wonderful visit!,”

Before his arrival to Islamabad, Antonio Guterres called on President Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. He also held a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and lauded Pakistan’s role for peace in Afghanistan.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres also administered polio drops to the children at Kindergarten and addressed a ceremony held under the aegis of a private university. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presented him pictures of his four-day visit to Pakistan.