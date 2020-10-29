UN must introduce legislation against disrespect to religious beliefs: Governor Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the United Nations Organization (UNO) to introduce strict legislation against disrespect to religious beliefs in order to check publication of blasphemous caricatures and other hate materials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the United Nations Organization (UNO) to introduce strict legislation against disrespect to religious beliefs in order to check publication of blasphemous caricatures and other hate materials.

Addressing a press conference on Seerat-un-Nabi Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), at Alhamra here on Thursday, he said the Last Prophet of Allah, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a role model for all humanity and no disrespect would be tolerated against Him.

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah was also present at the conference.

The Governor Punjab said the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the center of love and devotion for the Muslims, adding that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came to this world as the greatest blessing for humans in general and Muslims in particular.

Sarwar said the Muslim Ummah has been offering Durood-o-Salam to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) at every moment for centuries to express gratitude for this great blessing of Allah Almighty and this process will continue forever.

Responding to the media men, Sarwar said the opposition should not politicize the issues of national security, adding that India was conspiring against peace in Balochistan and other provinces of the country.

He said India is the enemy of Pakistan and all political and religious parties should unite against it on every forum.

The Governor Punjab said the opposition parties were least concerned about the issues faced by the country, adding that they were just interested in de-railing the government to fulfil their vested interests. "The masses have given the PTI government a five-year mandate and we will complete our constitutional tenure," he asserted.

The Governor Punjab, to a question, said India's relations with all its neighbors have turned sour and it has emerged as an extremist state.

"Whenever a country is destroyed, its army is weakened first and the conspiracies of the opposition are not in the interest of the country", he responded.

To another question, he said the opposition may hold protests and rallies, but they should not engage in politics and rhetoric on national security issues, adding that 220 million Pakistanis are proud of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who are eradicating terrorism from the country and also ensuring the defence of the country's borders.

Urging the political forces, he said there is a need for all political and religious parties to stand with its security forces for security and complete elimination of terrorism.