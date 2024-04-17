Open Menu

UN Women Delegation Visits South Punjab Secretariat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A delegation from UN Women met with Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Mr. Fuad Hashim Rabbani, at the South Punjab Secretariat on Wednesday.

The delegation included Manager Operations Anwar Qureshi, Programme Coordinator Sidra Humayun, and Program Associate Shahzeb Baig.

The Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen,Additional Secretary Specialized Health Care Muzamil Bashir and Director Emergency Nishtar Hospital Dr.Zahid were also present in the meeting.

The meeting focused on issues of women's empowerment, gender equality, and the measures being implemented by the Punjab government in these areas.

Mr. Rabbani emphasized the critical role of women in societal development and cited the election of Punjab’s first female Chief Minister as evidence of women's growth in national development.

He highlighted ongoing challenges such as poverty eradication among women in South Punjab and underscored initiatives to enhance literacy rates and promote technical education to foster financial independence for women.

Mr.Fuad Hashim Rabbani instructed further activation of the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) established at Nishtar hospital.

The UN Women's delegation shared updates on various projects aimed at developing opportunities for women in the region and expressed plans to establish a UN Women office in South Punjab to strengthen their efforts.

