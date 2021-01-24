under special development package, 16 dams to be built in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Around 16 new dams would be built under the special development package to irrigate 150,000 acres land in nine southern districts of Balochistan.

An official of Balochistan government told APP that these dams would reduce water scarcity and improve ground level water in respective areas.

Under South Balochistan Development Package, he said, 199 projects had been proposed to be initiated in near future, adding the PC I and PC II of some projects were also under preparation, he added.

"Health, education, water, electricity, public health infrastructure and road facilities will be provided in 9 districts of South Balochistan," he added.

The official said development of agro markets and plans were also under consideration to connect livestock markets with other major markets of the country.

The region having a huge marble assets was also taking measure to establish marble industry in the area, he said.

A tele-education program was also planned for students in these areas to provide the best education facilities at their door steps, he added.

Technical training would be imparted to the youth for preparing skilled manpower which could contribute in China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, he added.

Furthermore, he said, Health Insaf cards would be distributed in these districts under the Prime Minister's Health Facility Program.

