UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Pakistan, Dr. Bakhtior here Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

During the meeting, they discussed various human rights related matters and strategies for stepping up joint efforts to advance human rights. Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women Nilofar Bkhtiar was also present on the occasion.