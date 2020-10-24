UrduPoint.com
University Act-2016 Disallows Extension Of Contract Employees Beyond Three Years: UoP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The administration of the University of Peshawar (UoP) Saturday clarified that the Universities Act-2016 does not allow extension of contract of employees beyond three years.

The administration has further made it clear that the matter has also been under trial in the court, and the university will obey whatever the court decides. Nearly 600 contract employees of the university, whose contracts expired some three months back, have not been extended from the last two months said the Spokesperson on Saturday.

He said that the office of the Vice Chancellor has already advertised and recruitment process was still underway.

The Pro Vice Chancellor of the university has been looking after the university affairs and every decision is being taken as admissible under the rules.

The protesters staged protest demonstration outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday to their protest against University administration.

More Stories From Pakistan

