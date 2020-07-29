University of Agriculture Faisalabad plants 25000 saplings

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has planted 25,000 saplings in the last financial year in order to make the campus greener as a step towards "Clean and Green Pakistan".

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has planted 25,000 saplings in the last financial year in order to make the campus greener as a step towards "Clean and Green Pakistan".

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while inaugurating the plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, UAF today.

He stressed the need of public participation in "Clean and Green Pakistan" plantation campaign in order to address the issue of emerging challenges including climate changes etc. He said that everyone should plant a sapling for breathing.

This is a way to save the coming generation from hazardous effects of changing climate. He said that plantation helps fight climate changes, and environmental issues.

He also directed Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal and Incharge Gardening Wings Dr Adnan for more beautification of the campus with greenery.

Dr Qamar Bilal said that the university was maintaining the database of the sapling. UAF has emerged as one of the best greenish campuses of the country, he added.

Dean Faculty Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dr Aslam Mirza and others were also present on the occasion.