University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Revamping Transportation Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:29 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad revamping transportation facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is revamping its transportation facilities mechanism to facilitate students and the campus community, said UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

He inaugurated the newly repaired buses of varsity.

He was flanked by Treasurer Umar Saeed, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Javed Akhtar, Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr Zafar Iqbal, Incharge Motorpool Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, Admin Officer Kaleem Ullah and other notables.

Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that UAF has installed GPS in its transportation system to make it more effective and provide state-of-the-art facilities at par with international standards. He appreciated motorpool staff.

Muhammad Arshad Qasmi said that the university was having modern transportation system. Eighteen buses are plying within and outside of the campus for transportation of the students, he added.

