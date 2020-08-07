University of Agriculture Faisalabad signs MoU with company for research, development activities

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the Crescent Bahuman Limited company inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in research and development activities on fiber

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the Crescent Bahuman Limited company inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in research and development activities on fiber.

The MoU was signed by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf and CBL Vice-President Operations Abdul Wahab at the meeting room here Thursday.

UAF Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Chairman Department of Fibre Technology Dr Asad Farooq, Dr Khurram Zia, and other notables also attended the ceremony.

According to the agreement, both institutions will establish bilateral cooperation on eco-conscious bast and leaves fiber.

It was agreed upon to work on strategies areas jointly chosen to address the issue of the industry.

The meeting of various forums will be arranged including those of experts to discuss and exchange information on textile and identify areas of research.

Each party will set up a steering committee to draw up cooperation plans, projects demonstration, and evaluation of bilateral achievement.

The training and internship of the students will also be carried out.