University Of Agriculture Faisalabad To Change Name Of Community College

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:24 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will present recommendations before syndicate to rename its Community College situated at Post Graduate Research Station (PARS) Jhang Road as Dr Abdul Rehman Community College in recognition of the great scientist and UAF former vice chancellor Dr. Abdul Rehman who rendered his services for agricultural and educational sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will present recommendations before syndicate to rename its Community College situated at Post Graduate Research Station (PARS) Jhang Road as Dr Abdul Rehman Community College in recognition of the great scientist and UAF former vice chancellor Dr. Abdul Rehman who rendered his services for agricultural and educational sector.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer while presiding over a meeting held on Friday in connection with tree planting campaign at Community College, PARS Campus. He said that initially the hostel would be renamed as Dr. Abdul Rehman Chaudhry Hostel.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications UAF Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif said that eminent scientist and former vice chancellor Dr Abdul Rehman Chaudhry introduced wheat variety LU-26 as well as established PARS project on 750 acres.

He said that Dr Abdul Rehman gave the vision to develop the Post Graduate Research Institute at Jhang Road situated on 750 acres meant for agricultural experimental fields there whereas teachers and students could conduct the field work for uplift of the sector.

At that time, Dr Abdul Rehman, along with professors Dr Abdul Khaliq and Dr. Muhammad Aslam Khan developed the PARS with unique plants and landscaping.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Asif Tanveer said, "Such initiatives are need of the hour to highlight the achievements of our celebrities while thousands of trees will be planted here to add beauty to this grand project prepared by them." The university would also plant more than 25,000 saplings around the campus this year and teams have been formed for this purpose, he added.

Principal Community College Dr. Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Chief Hall Warden Dr. Muhammad Yaseen, Prof Dr. Javed Akhtar and others also spoke on the occasion.

