University of Peshawar organize 5-day cross culture dialogue for inclusive society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Department of Criminology, University of Peshawar in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Youth Affairs and Provincial Ombudsperson Office is going to organize a Five-day residential program for cross-cultural dialogue here from Wednesday.

The topics include Inclusive Society, Youth Civic Engagement, Harassment, Gender-Based Violence, Human Rights Policy, Role of Youth in Polio Eradication, Youth Social and Political participation, and Sustainable Development.

The program is proposed to be conducted at Bara-Gali Campus, the University of Peshawar from Oct 28 to Nov 01,2020. The experts from the field will facilitate the five-day agenda with Seventy (70) youth delegates aging 18-30 across the country.

The motive of the event is to transform 60 percent youth of Pakistan in a way where they are self-empowered, have an active role in social and political spheres, and work for an inclusive society.

Opening Ceremony of the event will be held on October 29,2020 at 09:30 a.m. at Conference Hall Baragali Campus, University of Peshawar, Nathiagali.

Chairman Department of Criminology, University of Peshawar; Dr. Muhammad Ibrar, Assistant Professor Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar; Saleem Jan, Director Youth Affairs KP; Director General Galyat Development Authority; Syed Tehsin Shah, CEO FES Pakistan; Safeer ullah Khan, CEO Theatre Wallay; and Amna Durrani, Director Programs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women would expected to participate in the said event.