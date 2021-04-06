University of Peshawar organizes online orientation sessions on documentation of Self-Assessment Report

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), University of Peshawar organized a web based seminar for Head of Departments, PhD and MPhil Supervisors on "Documentation of Self-Assessment Report SAR and Use of Turnitin for Checking Similarity Reports here on Tuesday.

All the departmental heads from faculty of Social Sciences, Numerical and Physical Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Management and Information Sciences, Life and Environmental Sciences and Islamic and Oriental Studies participated from their respective offices.

Trainer and resource person Dr Salman Jan, Assistant Registrar Quality Enhancement Cell shed light on the function of QEC that it is for enhancing academic quality in university and also implemented quality assessment mechanism of academic programs called Self-Assessment Process.

The main objectives of preparing SAR was to improve academic programs and ensure high academic standards by providing feedback for faculty and administration to initiate action plan for improvement Dr Salman added.

There were two purposes of the seminar, first to decentralize the checking and issuance of plagiarism reports in research work of MPhil and PhDs to individual department to save the time of instructors and enhance the writing skills of scholars while secondly to update the departments in term of providing the Self-Assessment Reports timely and updated cycle wise to enhance the quality of academy activities and environment.

According to the plagiarism policy of Higher education Commission (HEC) it was mandatory to check the research work at MPhil and PhD level using the software "Turnitin".

Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of the University of Peshawar checks and generate the similarity index reports of about five to six thousand research work annually, said Dr Salman.

The software "Turnitin" which was being used worldwide for checking the plagiarism's percentage and similarity index in thesis and papers was thoroughly explained by the resource person and trainer Dr Salman Jan, Assistant Registrar, Quality Enhancement Cell, University of Peshawar.

Dr Salman shared his experience on the use of "Turnitin" like its credentials, features and functionality available for administrator, instructor and students and also told that the similarity index should not exceed than 19 percent of acknowledged material.