UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Peshawar Organizes Online Orientation Sessions On Documentation Of Self-Assessment Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:38 PM

University of Peshawar organizes online orientation sessions on documentation of Self-Assessment Report

Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), University of Peshawar organized a web based seminar for Head of Departments, PhD and MPhil Supervisors on "Documentation of Self-Assessment Report SAR and Use of Turnitin for Checking Similarity Reports here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), University of Peshawar organized a web based seminar for Head of Departments, PhD and MPhil Supervisors on "Documentation of Self-Assessment Report SAR and Use of Turnitin for Checking Similarity Reports here on Tuesday.

All the departmental heads from faculty of Social Sciences, Numerical and Physical Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Management and Information Sciences, Life and Environmental Sciences and Islamic and Oriental Studies participated from their respective offices.

Trainer and resource person Dr Salman Jan, Assistant Registrar Quality Enhancement Cell shed light on the function of QEC that it is for enhancing academic quality in university and also implemented quality assessment mechanism of academic programs called Self-Assessment Process.

The main objectives of preparing SAR was to improve academic programs and ensure high academic standards by providing feedback for faculty and administration to initiate action plan for improvement Dr Salman added.

There were two purposes of the seminar, first to decentralize the checking and issuance of plagiarism reports in research work of MPhil and PhDs to individual department to save the time of instructors and enhance the writing skills of scholars while secondly to update the departments in term of providing the Self-Assessment Reports timely and updated cycle wise to enhance the quality of academy activities and environment.

According to the plagiarism policy of Higher education Commission (HEC) it was mandatory to check the research work at MPhil and PhD level using the software "Turnitin".

Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of the University of Peshawar checks and generate the similarity index reports of about five to six thousand research work annually, said Dr Salman.

The software "Turnitin" which was being used worldwide for checking the plagiarism's percentage and similarity index in thesis and papers was thoroughly explained by the resource person and trainer Dr Salman Jan, Assistant Registrar, Quality Enhancement Cell, University of Peshawar.

Dr Salman shared his experience on the use of "Turnitin" like its credentials, features and functionality available for administrator, instructor and students and also told that the similarity index should not exceed than 19 percent of acknowledged material.

Related Topics

Peshawar Saudi Arabia Riyals HEC From

Recent Stories

Agreements signed between Govt of GB and UNDP to p ..

28 seconds ago

1,367 shops inspected, fined over SOPs violations

29 seconds ago

Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich wait on Gnabry

4 minutes ago

Pashinyan on Public Attitude to Him: Elections Wil ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 responded 1,655 emergency calls in Mar ..

4 minutes ago

Dry weather to persist in most parts of country: P ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.