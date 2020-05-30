UrduPoint.com
Unknown Dacoits Loot Rs 400,000 From Photo Journalists' Home In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Some unknown dacoits looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth over Rs 400,000 from the house of photo journalist Muhammad Saleem Rana at Pindora under the jurisdiction of New Town police station Satellite Town, Rawalpindi on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a complaint lodged with the police, a local photojournalist of APP said the dacoits barged into his house no PD 55, Mehmoodabad, Pindora on second day of Eid-ul-Fitr on (May 25, Monday).

According to Rana, the robbers looted cash, gold ornaments and valuables after breaking the locks of his house.

On checking it was found that three tola gold ornaments including three gold rings, four earrings, a necklace set and Rs 67,000 cash was missing.

Meanwhile, President Photographers Association Sohail Malik said the police has done nothing despite the passage of four days to the incident.

He demanded early recovery of looted amount and arrest of the culprits.

