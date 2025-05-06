UNODC, NACTA, Netherlands embassy organize girls' football clinic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands have partnered to host a football clinic for young girls in Islamabad.

The event, titled "Building Bridges Through sports," brought together over 35 football-playing girls aged 14-18 from local schools.

The clinic featured activities such as Freeze Tag, dribble relays, and small-sided matches, promoting teamwork, leadership, and mutual respect.

Professional footballer Kayanat Bokhari shared her personal journey, inspiring the girls to pursue their goals with passion and perseverance.

Speakers at the event emphasized the importance of youth engagement, gender-responsive initiatives, and community-based approaches in preventing violent extremism and promoting peaceful societies.

The initiative underscores the partners' commitment to promoting youth empowerment, advancing gender inclusion, and preventing violent extremism through community-centered engagement.