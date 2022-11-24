UNOPS holds workshop for capacity building of rule, order departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :United Nations Office for Partnership Services (UNOPs) on Thursday organized a workshop for the capacity building of Rule of Law Departments in which focal persons of over fifteen departments discussed the need for better coordination and sharing of best practices among the departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest, Inspector General (IG) of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood said that steel strong departments along with positive behaviour could bring revolution in the society.

He said that reforms and implementation of policies were difficult in Pakistan due to resistant behaviours. He said implementation of policy in other countries took no time and it was difficult to execute the plans due to cultural attitude issues in Pakistan.

The IG said a majority of the Pakistani population was comprised of youth and it was vital to train the youngsters for yielding a prosperous future for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, a Resource Person and former Inspector General of Police Sajjad Afzal Afridi explained to the participants regarding the mechanism of coordination, working of donor agencies, proposal submission and welfare work of UNOPS.

Explaining the projects in the pipeline, Sajjad Afzal Afridi said that the up-gradation of two training facilities and refurbishment of building infrastructure to improve safety and security at outposts was in the draft projects for Frontier Constabulary.

He said the draft project for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police included the up-gradation of the police training school to college level while Motorway Police's draft projects included the establishment of a female-officers inclusive driving training school for NHMP employees, furnishing of women's police hotels that were established by UNOPS and furnishing of female accommodation at various beats.

He informed the participants that the draft projects of the digital forensic facility, the cyber terrorism investigation unit and cryptocurrency along with the dark web investigation unit were also in pipeline for Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Speaking on the occasion, the participants insisted on understanding cultural values and ground realities while making the proposals and plans.

The participants said that law enforcement departments could not have equal female representation without facilitating the staff members and improving the working environment.

Earlier, the officials of UNOPS in their detailed presentation said that their mission was to help people build better lives and countries achieve peace and sustainable development.

The workshop was attended by senior officials and focal person of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Punjab Police, Frontier Constabulary, ICT Police, NHMP Police, Federal Investigation Agency, National Police academy, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Pakistan Railway Police, Balochistan Police, Sindh Police, Gilgit-Baltistan Police, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police.