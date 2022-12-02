UrduPoint.com

Unregistered Housing Societies, Colonies Asked To Fulfill Legal Requirements

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Unregistered housing societies, colonies asked to fulfill legal requirements

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration has started action against unregistered housing societies and colonies in the area which has witnessed mushroom growth of illegal construction activities.

In this regard, Paharpur Tehsil Administration has issued a list of illegal housing societies and colonies to guide people who usually fall prey to unscrupulous business elements in such housing schemes.

The assistant commissioner has asked these societies or colonies to fulfill legal requirements within 30 days, otherwise action would be taken against them as per law.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into hands and all relevant matters would be tackled in accordance with law and prescribed rules.

Such efforts were being made in the larger interest of people and action against illegal housing societies would be taken, indiscriminately, he added.

