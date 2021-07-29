Unvaccinated persons more vulnerable to delta virus: Dr. Qaisar Sajjad

Member of the Sindh Task Force on Coronavirus and Secretary General Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr. S. M. Qaisar Sajjad has said, Indian variant of coroanvirus, which is also known as delta virus is spreading rapidly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Member of the Sindh Task Force on Coronavirus and Secretary General Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr. S. M. Qaisar Sajjad has said, Indian variant of coroanvirus, which is also known as delta virus is spreading rapidly.

He said that 85 to 90 percent people affected by Indian variant of coroanvirus were those, who did not get vaccinated and those, who got themselves vaccinated were only affected 10 to 15 percent as most of them remained safe.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that recent deaths were only due to Indian variant coroanvirus.

He also expressed concerns over the coronavirus affectees, who ran away from quarantine centres.

He said that the matter was very serious and needed to be kept a strict vigil. He said that the government should prepare a plan to deal with such incidents.

Dr. Qaisar said that the people should understand the situation.

Speaking on the vaccination, he said that around 80,000 to 1,50000 people were being vaccinated on daily basis. He said that the reason behind the decrease in the vaccination was only the reluctance from the people.

He said that coronavirus was a reality and the vaccination did not harm the human being.