UoP commemorate World Pharmacists Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Pashto academy of the University of Peshawar (UoP) organized an event to commemorate World Pharmacists Day.

Besides, pharmacists, people from different walks of life attended, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

Prominent amongst those attended were Director General (DG) Drug Control and Pharmacy Services, Saleem Khan, Chairperson KP Assembly Standing Committee on Health, Rabia Basri, MPA Mir Kalam Wazir and a large number of drug inspectors.

The speakers sharing their remarks said recovery from any disease depended on medicines and the procedure of its usage. They said pharmacists were major players in the manufacturing, supply, storage, identification of the quality of medicines, prevention of fake medicines, beside suitable doses and creation of awareness about benefits and losses among patients.

In the context of the World Pharmacists Day, the speakers called for provision of best health facilities to the people and appointment of pharmacists at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals and basic health units (BHU), beside recruitment of drug inspectors at Tehsil level for supply of quality medicines and prevention of fake medicines.

World Pharmacists Day is being commemorated on September 25 every year with the objective of creating awareness about the role of pharmacists in the health sector.

Pharmacists are a basic and important part of the healthcare system, whose lack renders the whole health system incomplete and ineffective.