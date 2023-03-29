UrduPoint.com

UoP Terminates Contract Of Private Security Company After Killing Of Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 01:30 PM

UoP terminates contract of private security company after killing of official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The administration of the University of Peshawar (UoP) has terminated the contract of a private security company after the killing of its security supervisor allegedly by a security guard.

The decision has been taken in the wake of a protest by the Peshawar University Teachers' Association (PUTA) and other administrative employees against the killing of a lecturer and a security supervisor by security guards at Islamia College University and UoP respectively.

The decision was taken after the involvement of security guards in both the murder incidents was proved and it was established by the police during the interrogation that the security guard of the private company was untrained.

According to a UoP official, more than 50 personnel of a private security company, the university's own security guards and police were responsible for security at UoP and now the security of UoP would be handed over to the police.

