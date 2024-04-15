UoS holds seminar on 'Cyber Crime Awareness among Youth'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Faculty of Computing and Information Technology and the Department of Sociology

and Criminology of the University of Sargodha organized a one-day seminar

on "The Role of Educational Institutions in Preparing Youth Against Threats

of Cyber Crime."

The seminar was attended by Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yaseen, Pro Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha,

District Police Officer Faisal Kamran, Director IT Prof Dr Muhammad Illyas, and Lecturer Department

of Information Technology Waseem Ahmed and a large number of students.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Ghulam Yaseen highlighted the rapid societal changes brought about by information technology and the concerning negative impacts emerging as a result. He emphasized the need for heightened awareness among the youth regarding risks posed by cyber crimes and the importance of equipping them with skills to combat cyber security challenges.

He stressed the responsibility of students to educate the general public about cyber security risks, thereby contributing to a safer digital environment.

He also emphasized the importance of updating curricula to include information on emerging cyber security threats and empowering students to mitigate these risks through social engineering and IT expertise.

He also emphasized the positive transformational potential of technology for economic development and cautioned against its misuse for malicious purposes. He lauded the exemplary role of law enforcement agencies in combating cyber crimes and called for collective efforts from all segments of society.

District Police Officer Faisal Kamran highlighted emergence of new forms of crimes in the digital age, including data theft, fraud, and cyber terrorism, and stressed the need for a coordinated response from educational institutions and law enforcement agencies to address these challenges effectively.

Prof Dr Muhammad Illyas stressed the need for society to adapt to a rapid technological advancement and emphasized the critical role of education in equipping individuals with skills to navigate the evolving cyber landscape.