UoS Holds Seminar On 'Cyber Crime Awareness Among Youth'
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Faculty of Computing and Information Technology and the Department of Sociology
and Criminology of the University of Sargodha organized a one-day seminar
on "The Role of Educational Institutions in Preparing Youth Against Threats
of Cyber Crime."
The seminar was attended by Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yaseen, Pro Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha,
District Police Officer Faisal Kamran, Director IT Prof Dr Muhammad Illyas, and Lecturer Department
of Information Technology Waseem Ahmed and a large number of students.
Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Ghulam Yaseen highlighted the rapid societal changes brought about by information technology and the concerning negative impacts emerging as a result. He emphasized the need for heightened awareness among the youth regarding risks posed by cyber crimes and the importance of equipping them with skills to combat cyber security challenges.
He stressed the responsibility of students to educate the general public about cyber security risks, thereby contributing to a safer digital environment.
He also emphasized the importance of updating curricula to include information on emerging cyber security threats and empowering students to mitigate these risks through social engineering and IT expertise.
He also emphasized the positive transformational potential of technology for economic development and cautioned against its misuse for malicious purposes. He lauded the exemplary role of law enforcement agencies in combating cyber crimes and called for collective efforts from all segments of society.
District Police Officer Faisal Kamran highlighted emergence of new forms of crimes in the digital age, including data theft, fraud, and cyber terrorism, and stressed the need for a coordinated response from educational institutions and law enforcement agencies to address these challenges effectively.
Prof Dr Muhammad Illyas stressed the need for society to adapt to a rapid technological advancement and emphasized the critical role of education in equipping individuals with skills to navigate the evolving cyber landscape.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 prepares plan to tackle floods14 minutes ago
-
District admin initiates crackdown to ensure revised prices of roti, naan14 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue surveillance accelerated14 minutes ago
-
Illegal mini grid station spotted supplying power to shops, 19 more caught pilfering power23 minutes ago
-
PIEDRR 2024 to be rescheduled amid unavoidable circumstances23 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement drive in Faisalabad from 22nd24 minutes ago
-
PM for maximising renewable energy utilization, improving transmission system24 minutes ago
-
Dera Police arrest accused murderer24 minutes ago
-
Man shot, injured over old enmity24 minutes ago
-
ANF nabbed 15 accused, recovered 165 kg drugs in massive operations34 minutes ago
-
Dist admin Khanewal completes preparation for procurement drive34 minutes ago
-
Five procurement centres activated in Multan53 minutes ago