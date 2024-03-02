Open Menu

UoS International Conference On Educational Sciences And Research Ends

Published March 02, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The 4th international conference on educational sciences and research concluded here at University of Sargodha.

The two-day international conference was organized by the Institute of Education in collaboration with HEC, PHEC and COMSTEC as a part of Research Arena 2024.

The central theme of the conference was ‘Education for sustainable development’. More than 127 scholars, researchers and academicians from across the world exchanged their research work on the conference theme.

The conference featured plenary sessions, keynote lectures, training workshops, presentations, online sessions and question answer sessions. The main purpose of the conference was to introduce advanced approaches in educational studies.

The conference served as a vibrant platform for intellectual exchange and collaboration. Participants engaged in a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops, delving into a wide array of topics ranging from pedagogical methodologies to the integration of technology in education.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor AIOU Islamabad, shared expertise and vision for the future of education, emphasizing the importance of holistic approaches to learning and the role of educators as catalysts for societal change.

He urged universities to switch towards creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication. The purpose of education should be to train youths to handle change, learn new things, and preserve mental balance in infamy situations, he concluded.

Prof. Dr. Riffat Un Nissa, Director Institute of Education UoS expressed her gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions and unwavering commitment to advance the educational research.

During the closing session, souvenirs were distributed among the speakers, members of the organizing committee and the resource persons of the workshops.

