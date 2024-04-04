Open Menu

UoT Announces ADA/ADS Supplementary Exam

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 08:55 PM

UoT announces ADA/ADS supplementary exam

The University of Turbat (UoT) on Thursday announced the schedule of supplementary examinations for ADA/ADS (Associate Degree, sessions 2020-22 & 2021-23) of the affiliated colleges with the University of Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The University of Turbat (UoT) on Thursday announced the schedule of supplementary examinations for ADA/ADS (Associate Degree, sessions 2020-22 & 2021-23) of the affiliated colleges with the University of Turbat.

This is learned from a notification issued from the office of the Controller of Examinations, University of Turbat here.

According to the notification, the last date for the submission of the examination forms along with the fees is April 25, 2024. However, the examination forms can be submitted with a simple late fee of Rs. 300/- until April 30.

The examination forms can be accepted with double fees up to 10th May and with triple fees up to 17th May 2024.

According to the notification, the date of commencement of examinations will be announced later. No examination forms will be accepted after the due date. The examination forms are available in the relevant offices of the colleges affiliated with the University of Turbat and on the university website at https://uot.edu.pk/downloads/ba-bsc-examination-form.

For further details, candidates can contact the Controller of Examinations' office at the University of Turbat or respective affiliated colleges.

Related Topics

Turbat April May From

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

18 minutes ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

20 minutes ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

20 minutes ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

20 minutes ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

20 minutes ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

20 minutes ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

40 minutes ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

31 minutes ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

31 minutes ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

31 minutes ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan