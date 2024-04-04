UoT Announces ADA/ADS Supplementary Exam
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 08:55 PM
The University of Turbat (UoT) on Thursday announced the schedule of supplementary examinations for ADA/ADS (Associate Degree, sessions 2020-22 & 2021-23) of the affiliated colleges with the University of Turbat
This is learned from a notification issued from the office of the Controller of Examinations, University of Turbat here.
According to the notification, the last date for the submission of the examination forms along with the fees is April 25, 2024. However, the examination forms can be submitted with a simple late fee of Rs. 300/- until April 30.
The examination forms can be accepted with double fees up to 10th May and with triple fees up to 17th May 2024.
According to the notification, the date of commencement of examinations will be announced later. No examination forms will be accepted after the due date. The examination forms are available in the relevant offices of the colleges affiliated with the University of Turbat and on the university website at https://uot.edu.pk/downloads/ba-bsc-examination-form.
For further details, candidates can contact the Controller of Examinations' office at the University of Turbat or respective affiliated colleges.
