UoT Announces Schedule Of B.A/B.Sc Annual Exams 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:10 PM

UoT announces schedule of B.A/B.Sc Annual Exams 2020

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The University of Turbat (UoT) Monday announced the schedule of BA/B.Sc examinations 2020.

According to a notification issued by the office of the Controller Examinations, all regular candidates appearing in B.A/B.Sc combined annual examinations 2020 (for session 2018-20) and the reappearing candidates of combined (part I & II) of affiliated colleges with the university were informed that they could submit their forms till September 30,2020.

The affiliated colleges with the university included Government Girls Degree College Turbat, Government Girls Degree College Panjgur, Government Boys Degree College Gwadar and Government Atta Shad Degree College Turbat.

After the last date, the forms would be submitted with single late fee of Rs 300 till October 07,2020, with double fee till October 14,2020 while with triple fee till October 19,2020.

The examination forms could be downloaded from university's website www.uot.edu.pk or could be obtained from the principal office of the respective college.

An attested set of all educational documents including a copy of the local certificate, registration card, CNIC of candidates/guardian or B.Form along with four photographs should be submitted with examination forms.

For more information, the office of the Controller of Examinations University of Turbat or office of the Principal of respective colleges could be contacted during office time.

