UrduPoint.com

UoT Holds Entry Tests For Admission In Various Academic Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 07:30 PM

UoT holds entry tests for admission in various academic programs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Over fifteen hundred candidates from different areas of Balochistan appeared in the entry test for admission to various BS programmes at University of Turbat (UoT) for the spring session, 2023, on Monday.

According to the spokesperson of the university, the entry tests were conducted at eight different centers for admission to 27 academic programs.

The entry test for admission in B.Ed. (Hons) program was conducted by the National Testing Service (NTS) Pakistan on 25th December, 2022 while the entry tests for admission to the rest of BS programs were conducted by the university on 26th December 2022.

The candidates included 38 percent female students.

The merit list will be displayed on the university website and relevant departments on 28th December 2022.

Turbat University's Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed along with Registrar Ganguzar Baloch visited different entry test centers and appreciated the efforts of the heads, faculty members, admission cell and administrative staff of the university for organizing the entry tests in a transparent and systematic manner.

Upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, the candidates were provided transport facilities on the entry test day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Turbat December From Merit Packaging Limited NTS Jobs NTS

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic p ..

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic plan 2026

36 minutes ago
 NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness ..

NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit 2022-23

33 minutes ago
 Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on D ..

Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Dec 27

33 minutes ago
 Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures pos ..

Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures posing threat to public lives

33 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor calls on President

Sindh Governor calls on President

33 minutes ago
 UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.