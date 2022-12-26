UoT holds entry tests for admission in various academic programs

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Over fifteen hundred candidates from different areas of Balochistan appeared in the entry test for admission to various BS programmes at University of Turbat (UoT) for the spring session, 2023, on Monday.

According to the spokesperson of the university, the entry tests were conducted at eight different centers for admission to 27 academic programs.

The entry test for admission in B.Ed. (Hons) program was conducted by the National Testing Service (NTS) Pakistan on 25th December, 2022 while the entry tests for admission to the rest of BS programs were conducted by the university on 26th December 2022.

The candidates included 38 percent female students.

The merit list will be displayed on the university website and relevant departments on 28th December 2022.

Turbat University's Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed along with Registrar Ganguzar Baloch visited different entry test centers and appreciated the efforts of the heads, faculty members, admission cell and administrative staff of the university for organizing the entry tests in a transparent and systematic manner.

Upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, the candidates were provided transport facilities on the entry test day.