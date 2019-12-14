UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uplift Of Backward Areas Among Priorities Of Government: Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:38 PM

Uplift of backward areas among priorities of government: Adviser

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtukhwa Chief Minister on Merged Districts, Ajmal Wazir Saturday said the development and uplift of backward areas including DI Khan was among the topmost priorities of provincial government

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtukhwa Chief Minister on Merged Districts, Ajmal Wazir Saturday said the development and uplift of backward areas including DI Khan was among the topmost priorities of provincial government.

He was talking to a delegation of journalist here at DI Khan Circuit House. He said that approval of Peshawar DI Khan motorway was a proof of government's commitment to uplift backward areas.

Highlighting various aspects of the motorway, he said that 339 kilometer motorway would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 250 billion. He said that motorway would link DI Khan with other major cities and improve socio-economic conditions of area people by boosting economic activities.

The adviser said that government was also making concerted efforts to uplift merged areas and brought them into national mainstream.

He said that local bodies' elections would soon be held in merged districts that would help to change the destiny of tribesmen and providing them chances of development and prosperity.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also taking keen interest in development of merged districts and emancipation of people living there.

On the occasion, Ajmal Wazir also assured resolution of problems faced by journalist in Dera and said that a meeting would be arranged with CM to address their issues regarding Media Colony.

He also urged journalist fraternity to work for development and progress of motherland and utilize energies for the benefit of a common man. He said that their suggestions and proposals for improvement and orientation would also be considered.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Motorway Man Progress Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Govt updating technical education: Minister

2 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive inaugurated

2 minutes ago

Ex-Sudanese President to Serve Sentence in 'Social ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister arrives in Riyadh to meet Saudi lea ..

2 minutes ago

Three Dead, 15 Missing in Flooded Chinese Mine - R ..

5 minutes ago

Books by Pakistani women launched at High Commissi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.