Uplift of backward areas among priorities of government: Adviser

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtukhwa Chief Minister on Merged Districts, Ajmal Wazir Saturday said the development and uplift of backward areas including DI Khan was among the topmost priorities of provincial government

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtukhwa Chief Minister on Merged Districts, Ajmal Wazir Saturday said the development and uplift of backward areas including DI Khan was among the topmost priorities of provincial government

He was talking to a delegation of journalist here at DI Khan Circuit House. He said that approval of Peshawar DI Khan motorway was a proof of government's commitment to uplift backward areas.

Highlighting various aspects of the motorway, he said that 339 kilometer motorway would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 250 billion. He said that motorway would link DI Khan with other major cities and improve socio-economic conditions of area people by boosting economic activities.

The adviser said that government was also making concerted efforts to uplift merged areas and brought them into national mainstream.

He said that local bodies' elections would soon be held in merged districts that would help to change the destiny of tribesmen and providing them chances of development and prosperity.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also taking keen interest in development of merged districts and emancipation of people living there.

On the occasion, Ajmal Wazir also assured resolution of problems faced by journalist in Dera and said that a meeting would be arranged with CM to address their issues regarding Media Colony.

He also urged journalist fraternity to work for development and progress of motherland and utilize energies for the benefit of a common man. He said that their suggestions and proposals for improvement and orientation would also be considered.